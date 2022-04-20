CHICAGO — Two children are safe after police say they were inside a carjacked SUV in Lincoln Park Wednesday night.

According to police, the carjacking took place around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Lincoln Park.

Police say a man and a woman were delivering a package when two people pulled, exited the vehicle, and pulled a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old out of the automobile.

The offenders then drove off with a 1-year-old and 5-year-old in the backseat.

Authorities found the vehicle a few minutes later in the 2000 block of N. Stockton.

The children were not hurt.

No suspects are in custody.