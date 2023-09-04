CHICAGO — Weekend gun violence in Chicago ended with more than 30 people shot including multiple children.

At least three of the shootings were homicides, police said.

At least six of the victims were under 18-years-old.

Chicago police report these numbers are down compared to last year’s Labor Day Weekend when 55 people were shot—and 11 murdered.

Police said a 6-year-old was shot inside a home near the corner of 91st and Racine around 5:30 p.m. in the Washington Heights neighborhood. There was a gathering at the home at the time. The boy was taken to the hospital where he’s listed in good condition.

Around 7 p.m. another child was hit by gunfire in Englewood. Police said a 13-year-old boy who was outside near the corner of 60th and Elizabeth when struck in the head.

He was taken to comer children’s hospital in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call police.