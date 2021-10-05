4-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating after a 4-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night on the Northwest Side.

Authorities responded to the area of Foster and Pulaski at around 7:30 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian struck. When they arrived, they discovered a 4-year-old child who had been struck.

Police said the vehicle fled from the location. Authorities did not give a vehicle description at this time.

The child was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.