CHICAGO — Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a shooting on the city’s South Side on Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. near 600 West Marquette in the Englewood neighborhood and found the injured child.

Chicago police say the boy was critically injured in the shooting and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the boy has Damien Green.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating and offering up to $15,000 for information that may lead to an arrest.

Chicago police held a press conference on Sunday night to share details about the deadly shooting. Watch the full news conference in the video player below.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDTip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.