CHICAGO — Two adults and a four-year-old child were transported to the hospital after a minivan crashed into a daycare on the city’s South side Friday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department reported that a 34-year-old man was driving a Honda mini-van when he lost control and struck Raekwon’s Scholastic Academy at the 200 block of West 79th Street Friday morning.

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and his four-year-old son who was also in the van was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

“I’m still shook. My heart is still racing. Her classroom is right in the front, I just don’t understand how a car can go through a daycare,” Trenisha Jackson, a daycare mom said.

A 39-year-old woman who was inside the daycare was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. No children from the daycare were transported.

Rauekwon Neighbors, the owner of Raekwon’s Scholastic Academy for at least 11 years, said he was relieved that no kids or teachers were hurt.

“I’m glad no kids got hurt, those are my babies. I know every last one of them, they are my family,” Neighbors said.

Neighbors said that there were no children present in the classroom where the car crashed into but usually are.

Police are investigating what the cause of the crash was and citations are currently pending.

There is no additional information at this time and WGN is actively following the incident.