CHICAGO — A woman is searching for her French bulldog after it was stolen at gunpoint while she was on a walk Wednesday evening on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Giddings Street.

Alicja Pierzchala was walking her six-year-old French bulldog, Peppa, when she was attacked at gunpoint, injured and Peppa was taken.

“All of the sudden, in blink of an eye, I just passed two houses, he was standing behind me like pushing, this was instantly,” Alicja said. “‘Give me the dog,’ someone pushed me and gun I felt, pain in my chest.”

She said the man then grabbed her dog and when she tried to help Peppa, he put the gun to her head.

“I wanted to help her and then he put gun to my forehead and right away hit me in my right shoulder,” she said.

Peppa

Alicja said she adopted Peppa just two months ago from a family.

“I adopted her two months ago,” Alicja said. “The owners wanted to put her down.”

Peppa really started to enjoy her life and going on walks, Alicja said. It’s something she didn’t do when she first adopted Peppa.

Alicja suffered a concussion, some cuts and bruises and a rotator cuff injury.

She said she started yelling for help and is thankful for the bystanders and the police officers who quickly came to her aid.

“We’re just thankful the police showed up really quickly, the bystanders who called for help and helped her,” Alicja said.

Alicja and her daughter Angelica have turned to social media and hope someone will help bring Peppa home safely.

“We would just like Peppa to come home,” Angelica said. “We posted on social media to get the word out so hopefully someone will bring her home.”

Chicago police said no one is in custody and detectives are still investigating.