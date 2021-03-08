Chicago woman indicted for allegedly straw purchasing firearms in Oak Forest

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old Chicago woman has been indicted on federal firearm charges for allegedly straw purchasing handguns in Oak Forest on behalf of another person.

Diamond Smith, 28, is charged with three counts of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of a firearm. Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said Smith purchased a total of seven handguns, including two semi-automatic pistols from a licensed firearms dealer in Oak Forest on three separate occasions throughout 2019 and 2020.

According to the indictment, Smith falsely certified on federal forms that she was the actual buyer of the guns, when in reality they were purchased for another person.

Each count in the indictment is punishable by a maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison.