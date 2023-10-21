CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Chicago woman accused of fatally shooting a man on the city’s South Side in early August, police say.

Chicago Police say 35-year-old Katherine McCann is facing one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for her alleged involvement in the deadly shooting.

According to police, McCann allegedly shot and killed the 32-year-old man in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood just after 1:40 a.m. in the 12100 block of South Ashland Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Police have not provided details on what led to the shooting or identified the victim involved.

Officers say McCann was taken into custody on Thursday by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in the 1300 block of West 112th Street in Morgan Park.

McCann is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday, Oct. 21.