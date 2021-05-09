Chicago woman facing multiple felony charges following NW Indiana police pursuit in stolen vehicle

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A 24-year-old Chicago woman is facing multiple felony charges after engaging in a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Saturday, according to police.

Police said Nakia S. Smith, 24, was driving a stolen black Jeep Grand Cherokee at approximately 12 p.m. Saturday when an officer observed her vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near the 32-mile marker on I-94.

After a traffic stop was initiated, police said the officer observed the driver had not put the vehicle in park, leading the officer to give commands to put the car in park and to lower the window. The vehicle then fled the traffic stop at a high speed.

Another trooper who had been observing traffic on I-94 had attempted to grab stop sticks out of his trunk upon hearing a vehicle had fled. As the Jeep approached the trooper’s vehicle, the driver swerved to the right to avoid the police car before rear-ending a vehicle ahead.

Smith continued to flee following the initial impact at a reduced rate of speed before eventually stopping due to the vehicle’s damage near the 29-mile marker.

Officers ordered Smith out of the vehicle, who was uncooperative for several minutes before eventually being taken into custody without further incident.

A check of the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen in Illinois in April 2021.

Smith faces 14 total charges, including 3 felonies for theft of value over $50,000, theft of a vehicle and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.