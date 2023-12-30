CHICAGO — Hate crime charges have been filed against a Chicago woman accused of defacing several businesses, an apartment building and park property on Thursday.

Chicago police say 30-year-old Mariana Lynch, a Rogers Park resident, is facing three felony hate crime charges, one felony count of a hate crime to a school, two felony counts of damage to government property and four misdemeanor counts of criminal defacement to property.

Lynch is accused of defacing several businesses, an apartment building and park property over the course of about an hour, but authorities did not provide details on where it occurred or how they were vandalized.

Chicago police say Lynch was taken into custody in the 7300 block of Noth Sheridan Road just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Lynch appeared in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.