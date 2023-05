CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been charged with the death of a 4-year-old girl on the city’s South Side last year.

According to police reports, 26-year-old Asha Green was charged with first degree murder.

Police said that Green was identified as the woman who on June 24, 2022, in the 7900 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue injured a 4-year-old girl.

Green was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information provided.