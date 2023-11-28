CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Chicago woman accused of fraudulently obtaining around $75,000 in federal Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and unemployment benefits, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday.

25-year-old Briana Jackson has been charged with one count of theft (Class 1 felony), five counts of theft (Class 2 felonies), one count of loan fraud (Class 2 felony), three counts of wire fraud (Class 3 felonies), eight counts of forgery (Class 3 felonies), and one count of state benefits fraud (Class 3 felony).

According to Raoul, Jackson allegedly obtained around $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans after fraudulently filing applications for the program. Jackson is also accused of having collected around $35,000 in unemployment benefits from the state, money Raoul

alleges she was not entitled to.

“Millions of Americans across the country were forced to rely on unemployment and federal loan assistance during the height of the pandemic,” Raoul said. “My office’s Task Force on Unemployment Insurance Benefits Fraud will continue working diligently with our partners to ensure that individuals who took advantage of these programs are held accountable to taxpayers.”

Raoul said the charges stem from an investigation by the Attorney General’s Task Force on Unemployment Insurance Benefits Fraud.

Jackson’s next court appearance is set to take place on Friday, Jan. 19.