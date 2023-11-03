CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in the investigation of an Army veteran who was shot and killed in 2021.

According to the CPD, the individual and vehicle in question are believed to be in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Darius Teague.

Teague was shot and killed on the 1000 block of West 14th Place in Chicago’s University Village neighborhood just before midnight on Oct. 17, 2021.

The vehicle is described as a black 2000-2006 GMS Yukon. The vehicle reportedly came directly from and returned to the area of the Chicago Housing Authorities ABLA Homes.

Teague enlisted in the Army in 2014 and won several awards for his service, including a National Defense service medal.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8730.