Chicago sees sharp rise in fatal shootings involving children: report

CHICAGO — Children in Chicago are being killed at an alarmingly high rate.

The Chicago Sun-times reports, 10 children aged 15 or younger have been shot dead so far this year, up from the three children fatally shot during the same time period last year. Data shows that’s more than the number killed in all of 2019.

Shooting injuries involving children are up more than 20 percent.

An 11-year-old girl was one of more than 50 people shot over the weekend in Chicago — six people were killed. A family member tells WGN News she is doing better, and should be OK.