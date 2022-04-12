CHICAGO — A former U.S. Postal Service employee based in Chicago has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly stealing stimulus checks from the mail.

Olivia Bryant, 33, of Chicago, has been charged with three counts of theft from the U.S. mail. During her arraignment, Bryant pleaded not guilty.

The indictment accuses Bryant of stealing three pieces of mail from her route in Chicago in March of last year. Authorities believe the stolen mail contained stimulus checks.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for May 13.