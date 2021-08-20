Chicago police warn residents after string of armed robberies, carjackings on Near NW Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents after a string of armed robberies and carjackings in the Bucktown and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

Police say there have been at least six incidents in the Bucktown neighborhood between Aug. 11 and Aug 17. One of the robberies happened at 9 p.m., the rest in the early morning hours between 1:45 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The locations include:

2300 block of W. Wabansia Ave.

1700 block of W. LeMoyne Ave.

1700 block of N. Milwaukee Ave.

1400 block of N. Elk Grove Ave.

1500 block of N. Damen Ave.

2700 block of W. Hirsch St.

In each incident, two or three men drove up in a black vehicle and robbed victims at gunpoint — sometimes forcing them to unlock and hand over their cellphones.

In the most recent attacks, the robbers drove off with the victims’ cars.

Police have only released vague descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area 5 Detectives: (312) 746-7394