CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning people after about a dozen armed robberies involving USPS mail carriers.

The armed robberies have happened across the city and have been reported since about March 2.

According to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department, one to three armed people approach mail carriers and demand their United States Postal keys by force and then leave the area in a waiting vehicle. In one case, the people took a vehicle following the robbery.

The people, described as being between 15-25 years-old old, were wearing dark clothing and ski masks and were armed with semi-automatic handguns during the robberies, according to the alert.

Here’s when and where police said the armed robberies happened.

-March 2 around 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Halsted Street

-March 7 around 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South Leavitt Street

-March 7 around 3:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of South La Salle Street

-March 7 around 6:28 p.m. in the 200 block of North Wells Street

-March 14 around 12:08 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Throop Street

-March 15 around 2:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Warren Boulevard

-March 16 around 11:20 a.m. in the 100 block of South Seeley Avenue

-March 18 around 11:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Wilcox Street

-March 20 around 2:32 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Hoyne Avenue

-March 23 around 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue

-April 4 around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of South Claremont Avenue

-April 5 around 2:24 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Drake Avenue

The union representing the mail carriers is now calling this a crisis.

“The criminals are so brash they’re stealing other people’s checks, mail,” Patrick Gibbons said.

Police are reminding people to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies should call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.