CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs.

Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches.

The men would then get people to overpay for a “worthless watered down” concrete skim coating they would apply to concrete front porches, police said.

The incidents happened on the following dates and locations, according to police:

July 22 in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue

Oct. 3 in the 7400 block of South Claremont Avenue

Oct. 12 in the 10400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Police are reminding people to be aware of unfamiliar and or suspicious people, ask for a business card and written quote, tell the person you will think about it and get back to them later and never allow them in your home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Investigations detectives at 312-746-8253.