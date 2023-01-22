CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is dead and a man is injured after they were shot Sunday when they tried to buy a pair of shoes from someone selling them on social media, Chicago police said.

The teens were waiting in a car around 2 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street waiting to buy the shoes, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

The seller arrived, took the teens money and shot them, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and died, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the elbow and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.