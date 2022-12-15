CHICAGO — Vera Lounge, the family-owned nightclub where a fight broke out Sunday morning leaving three people dead and one injured, is now closed.

The nightclub was shut down by the Chicago Police Department.

On Wednesday, CPD Superintendent David Brown issued a summary closure, temporarily closing the business at the corner of Central and Melrose.

Orders like these are issued when the superintendent determines an establishment presents a public safety threat due to a violent offense occurring at the establishment.

The fight on Sunday morning started inside and spilled out onto the streets. There is now a growing memorial for Ricky Vera, 50, Marion Pozuelos, 26, and Mercedes Tavares, 24.

Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder for shooting Vera’s daughter, who was celebrating her 25th birthday.

“The bullet shattered part of her skull and there are currently bone fragments in her brain,” Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Anne McCord-Rogers said. “She is currently incubated and on a feeding tube.”

According to the order closing Vera Lounge, the owner’s have the right to request a probable cause hearing before the mayor to determine whether a public safety threat occurred.