CHICAGO — Chicago police shot a man following an altercation outside of a bar in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Christina’s Bar, located at 3759 North Kedzie Avenue.

A security guard told WGN News a man came in and had a few drinks at the bar and at some point, went outside to smoke. While outside, the man got into an confrontation with someone.

The security said he went outside to assess the situation and the man pulled out a gun. Police were called to the scene and upon arrival, officers shot the man a block away at the corner of Troy and Grace.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the shooting.