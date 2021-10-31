Chicago police sergeant charged after allegedly shooting at car thieves in Evergreen Park

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police sergeant faces a felony charge after allegedly opening fire towards a group of car thieves Saturday night in Evergreen Park.

Oneta Sampson-Carney, 58, faces a reckless discharge of a firearm charge. She is being held on $5,000 bond.

The 19-year veteran and her husband were loading groceries in a Sam’s Club parking lot on S. Western when three men approached. The trio allegedly asked Sampson-Carney if she needed help with her groceries. When she declined, police said one of the car thieves entered the vehicle, running with the keys inside and drove off.

“The officer gave chase to the vehicle on foot and fired one round from her firearm at the fleeing vehicle,” Evergreen Park police said in a statement.

According to police, the group of carjackers crashed Sampson-Carney’s SUV during a police chase in the Loop.

Police eventually arrested six people, five of which were juveniles. Authorities charged four of the five youths with criminal trespass to a vehicle. One male juvenile was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and disobeying a red light.

Police said the bullet did not strike the vehicle and added that no one was hurt.