CHICAGO — Detectives with the Chicago Police Department are seeking to identify a male who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint Friday night in West Town.

According to Area Three Detectives, a male riding a silver bike, with green lettering or stripes, approached a 20-year-old woman and asked her for directions in the 1500 block of West Thomas Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

While she attempted to help the man, he pulled a handgun on the victim and sexually assaulted her, detectives said.

CPD describes the offender as being a Hispanic male around 18-25 years old, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a blue face mask that covered his chin at the time of the incident.

If this man is seen, police recommend calling 911 and to remember your location, his direction of travel — if moving — and a quick description (i.e. plate number, type of vehicle he may be in, clothing he’s wearing, etc.)

If you or someone you know has information that can assist detectives in the investigation of this incident, Area Three Detectives can be reached by phone at 312-744-8261, or anonymous tips can be submitted online at cpdtip.com.