CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the public’s help with identifying three alleged armed robbers caught on camera.

The department on Thursday released surveillance video of three suspects accused of armed robbery in the 300 block of W. 80th Street in the city’s Ashburn neighborhood.

The theft occurred just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Police reminded locals who may come in contact with the three individuals to call 911 and not approach or attempt to apprehend them.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.