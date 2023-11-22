CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman last week in Ukrainian Village.

The attack happened around 5 p.m. on Nov.16 in the 2400 block of West Superior Street.

According to police, the man followed the woman from the bus stop at Western Avenue and Chicago Avenue, and forcefully grabbed her into a gangway and pushed her against the stairs. He began to take off his clothes and then attempted to take off the woman’s clothing.

Police said the woman screamed for help and someone heard her and chased the man away. He was last seen fleeing west on Superior Street and then south on Campbell Avenue.

Area Three Detectives are seeking to identify the man pictured below for a Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Battery.

Police describe the offender as African American, 5’04-5’07 inches tall and between 120-130 pounds. The man has short black hair and was wearing a beige fleece sweater with a green half front and beige sleeves, jean pants and white high top gym shoes at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.