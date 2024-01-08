CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking to identify an armed man who allegedly robbed two people on the CTA Blue Line, the department said Monday.

Police say the incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 30 on the CTA Blue Line in the 500 block of S. Kedzie Ave.

There, the male suspect approached the two victims and brandished a machete, demanding their property, according to police.

The victims complied and the suspect fled.

The suspect is believed to be 18-22 years of age, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 745-4447 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.