CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects reportedly responsible for a strong arm robbery at the Redline Grand Street Station on Tuesday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspects approached a victim at the Redline Grand Street Station on Tuesday, grabbing the victim from behind while they were walking on the train station platform.

The suspects pulled the victim into a stairwell and battered the victim before taking his wallet and fleeing the scene.

Chicago police have described the individuals as African American men between 20 and 40-years-old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s identity are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706.