CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for two men accused of robbing someone earlier this month on a CTA Green Line train.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the men implied a weapon and demanded a passenger’s property around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 2.

The robbery happened on a train in the 0-100 block of North Wabash.

One of the men is described as being about 18-30 years old, about 5 feet 7-9 inches tall, and weighing about 140-150 pounds. He was wearing a blue jean jacket, ripped blue jeans and black shoes.

The other man is described as being about 18-30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches -6 feet tall and weighing about 200-230 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4443.

Chicago police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to 911 immediately.