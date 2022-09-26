CHCIAGO — Chicago Police have issued a community alert about a string of food truck robberies on the South Side.

There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June.

One robbery happened at the 1700 block of West 47th Street on September 3 and another happened at the same located September 21. Both robberies happened between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Two other robberies happened at the 1900 block of West Pershing Road on June 30 at 4:14a.m. and September 19 at 4:15 a.m.

In all four cases, police say the men pulled guns on food truck vendors and took their valuables.

The police described the suspects as three Black men between the ages of 18 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall. They were also wearing black baseball caps, black hoodies, blue jeans and black ski masks.

The men were seen driving off in a white sedan or SUV.

Police urge the public to be aware of surrounds and stay cautious.