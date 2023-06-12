CHICAGO — More than 30 people were shot, four fatally, this past weekend in Chicago, according to data from police.

On Monday afternoon, police held a press conference regarding their efforts over the past weekend.

“In addition to our residential neighborhoods and business corridors, our officers worked to safeguard our beaches and lakefronts,” CPD Interim Superintendent Fred Waller said.

Waller said there was a large presence of officers at the 45th Annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival to respond to any possible unruly crowds or conflicts. The department recognized organizers and officers for a successful event.

“The success was just team and collaboration on everyone’s part,” CPD Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves said. “The commander from the 14th District, Commander Collazo, did a fabulous job with her team and worked with the organizers and the entire community.”

Jose Lopez, the co-founder of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, said the successful event lasted from Thursday to Saturday.

“Thousands of people here and we didn’t have a single incident that anybody could complain about,” Lopez said.

But gun violence did occur in other neighborhoods. From 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 31 people were shot in 26 incidents, according to data from the Chicago Police Department. Four of those people were fatally wounded.

“We did a little better than we did the previous weekend, but never satisfied with what we are doing,” Waller said. “Keep being laser focused with resources, where we put the resources.”

On Sunday, four people were hurt in a shooting at the CTA Red Line 95th Street station. Waller said there are plans to add more officers to the mass transit unit.

Also on Sunday, a 20-year-old man was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting in North Lawndale.

A video spreading on social media shows several people in a confrontation with officers who responded to the scene.

“If you saw the video, you can see the restraint, the deescalation tactics that they used not to in a stressful situation, we gotta understand some of the people there were stressed about the person being killed,” Waller said. “They used utmost restraint they didn’t have to have any arrests. Made people put the boards down. Even people there saying why are you going after the police.”

Waller said the department is striving to curb gun violence throughout the entire city, but right now, they are seeing a lot of issues in District 11 and plan to focus efforts and resources in that direction.