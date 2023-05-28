CHICAGO — Chicago police reported at least 13 armed robberies and carjackings targeting food vendors and people leaving for or getting back from work early Saturday morning.

All of the reported robberies and carjackings happened in a little less than three hours.

Police have reported dozens of robberies and carjackings targeting food vendors and people leaving for or coming home from work since April across the city.

The following incidents were reported on Saturday morning.

Between 5:40-5:47 a.m. in the 1200 block of Karlov

6:12 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Tripp

6:16 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Tripp

6:39 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Thomas

6:50 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Cortez

6:56 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 25th Street

7 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Pulaski

7:20 a.m. in the 900 block of North Francisco

7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Oakley

7:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Western

7:44 a.m. in the 300 block of North Francisco

7:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Western

8:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Warren

Police said the suspects, three to four males between 17-21 years old, were wearing black ski masks, dark clothing and blue gloves.

Police are reminding people to watch for suspicious activity and or people while getting in and out of their cars.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call detectives.