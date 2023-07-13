CHICAGO — A person who was trapped under a car after being hit by a hit-and-run driver Thursday afternoon in Garfield Park has died, according to Chicago police.

Just before 1 p.m., the male, who hasn’t been identified, was struck by the driver of a white Chevy Malibu in the 800 block of South Pulaski Road.

The person was trapped under the car as the hit-and-run driver kept driving southbound and left the area, police said.

The person who was hit was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and died.

No one has been arrested yet, police said. The incident is still under investigation.