CHICAGO — An on-duty Chicago Police Department officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday in an apartment’s parking lot.

It happened at the Lake Parc Place apartment building near 40th and Lake in the city’s Oakland neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the department said the officer was on-duty, in uniform and walking int eh area when he was hit.

They said the officer is going to be ok.

Anyone with information on the driver who hit the officer should call police.