CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and a suspect were shot on the South Side Sunday afternoon in Englewood, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said a traffic stop led to a shootout between the offender and officers. The wounded police officer was rushed in a squad car to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Fire officials confirmed a male police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. A male suspect was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The age of both the police officer and the suspect is currently unknown.

“This is the third time this week in Chicago an officer has been shot,” Brown said. “This is the second time a 7th District officer has been shot in the last seven days.”

Brown said offenders remain brazen, shooting at cops at a 500% increase.