Suspect in custody after Chicago police officer shot on city’s West Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after being shot on the city’s West Side.

Chicago police said officers were shot at by a gunman on the 100-200 block of North La Crosse Avenue around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. As officers tried to find the offender, shots were fired at a responding unit and struck an officer in the hand.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in a squad car. The officer was treated and later released from Mount Sinai.

A second police officer was not shot but was taken to the hospital.

Chicago CPD Supt. David Brown said the scene remains active. A SWAT team was called to the area and said the gunman was armed and barricaded. Police are warning the public to stay away from the area.

Police said this is the 16th police officer who was shot in 2021.

UPDATE: CPD Supt. David Brown announces that a suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

SWAT Officers have taken the suspect into custody and a firearm recovered. pic.twitter.com/A4hssAmaOe — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 20, 2021

Very thankful that our wounded officer has been treated and released from the hospital. Another vivid reminder of the inherent dangers #ChicagoPolice Officers face every day. — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 20, 2021