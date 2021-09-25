Chicago police officer shot in South Shore; 1 man dead, teen wounded

CHICAGO — One person is dead and two more were injured, including a Chicago police officer and a teen, after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired on the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday. A 15-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were found on the ground with gunshot wounds. When officers went to investigate, shots were fired in their direction.

A female officer was struck multiple times by gunfire. She was was taken to a nearby hospital where she was stabilized.

The teen was sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

The 25-year-old was shot multiple times on his body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the teen was unable to provide any further details about the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating.