CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and wounded Monday on the city’s South Side.

According to authorities, a suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 7310 block of South Dante Avenue in the Grand Cross neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department confirms an officer was shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department said a civilian was also transported to the same hospital in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound.

