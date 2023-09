CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon in West Englewood, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone was injured, but police said no officers were injured.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 312-746-3609 or online.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.