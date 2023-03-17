CHICAGO — A Chicago Police Department officer was injured in an incident Friday evening near Museum Campus, according to the fire department.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and East Roosevelt Road.

The Chicago Fire Department said the officer was not shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed from East Balbo Drive to 18th Street in both directions.

Specific details about the incident haven’t been released.