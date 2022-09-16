CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four-years ago.

24-year-old Maurice Granton Jr. was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton Jr. after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks at 47th Street and Prairie Avenue — and then he ran from police.

Bodycam video from one officer appears to show the chase underway, and Granton Jr. hopping a fence.

Video shown from a second officer pursuing from an opposite direction appears to show Granton Jr. beginning to scale a fence before the officer opens fire. An autopsy later found he was shot in the back.

Officer Sheldon Thrasher fired the fatal shot.

The Chicago Police Board has voted unanimously to terminate him. The board said the officer’s use of force was not necessary.