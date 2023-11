CHICAGO — A Chicago Police Department officer is charged after reportedly hitting an eighth grader while off-duty.

Craig Lancaster, 55, is now facing felony aggravated battery charges.

The police department said he has been relieved of his police powers.

School surveillance video from Gresham Elementary shows the officer striking a 14-year-old boy last May.

The video does not show the teen interacting with Lancaster before the incident.

Lancaster will make his first court appearance next week.