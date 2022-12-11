CHICAGO — Four people were injured after a man was shot while he was inside a car Sunday morning in Chicago and crashed into another car, according to police.

The man, 44, was shot at by three people around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, according to Chicago police. He then tried to drive away and crashed into another car in the 0-100 block of North Cicero Avenue.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three people, all females, who were in the car the man hit, were taken to Loretto Hospital with injuries from the crash, police said.

Their ages, injuries and conditions are unknown, according to police.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area 4 detectives.