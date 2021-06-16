Chicago police looking for woman accused of stabbing people for ‘no apparent reason’

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing people at random on the North Side.

Police said the woman stabbed three victims for “no apparent reason at all.” In a fourth incident, the woman also threatened to shoot a victim for no reason, police said.

Last week, the woman was accused of stabbing another woman inside a Mariano’s store at 3030 N. Broadway. The victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

Police did not give the conditions of the other stabbing victims at this time.

A timeline of the incidents is below.

4800 block of N. Marine Dr. on June 5 at approx. 10:45 am.

1000 block of W. Thorndale on June 5 at approx. 8:45 pm.

4821 N Broadway on June 9 at approx. 4:40 pm.

3030 N Broadway on June 11 at approx. 4:25 pm.

The woman is described as African American, 5’6″ to 5’8″ and was wearing a pink top in three of the incidents. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.