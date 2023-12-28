CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old on the city’s North Side on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the child was on a sidewalk in North Park, in the 5400 block of N. Kimball Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man jumped out of a car and tried to put his intended victim in a headlock. According to police, the child was able to squirm away.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 30s with brown, wavy hair and is driving a black Jeep with the license plate EE81455.