Chicago police looking for man accused of exposing himself to children in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to two girls last month.

Police responded to the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue on March 23 for the report of a sexual exploitation of a child.

Police said two girls were walking when an unknown man exposed himself to the girls and touched himself inappropriately.

The same vehicle, a dark gray Chevrolet Equinox bearing Illinois plate CG14976, was observed following other girls on Monday near the area of 13th and St. Louis.

The suspect is described as an African American man, approximately 40 years old, with a short afro, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white t-shirt and light blue jeans.