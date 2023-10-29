CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding the person who hit and seriously injured a person early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

Around 2:45 a.m., a driver hit a person in the 9100 block of South King Drive and left the area, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The person who was hit suffered serious injuries, but CPD hasn’t released their specific condition.

The driver was driving a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, police said.

CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is asking for anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4521.