Chicago Police Department detectives are looking for 3 women in connection with a strong arm robbery case on Friday, April 7, 2023 on a Red Line train.

CHICAGO — Chicago police detectives are asking for help identifying three women in connection with a strong arm robbery Friday on the Red Line.

The strong arm robbery happened around 8:13 p.m. near the 79th Street Red Line station, according to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the three women beat someone and then took their property while they were on the train.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4706.