CHICAGO — Nearly one year since a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed, Chicago police detectives released video of the person accused of killing him.
The boy was on the street around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022, in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when he was shot once in the abdomen and died, police previously said.
On Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department released a new video of the person they believe killed the boy.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261 or report tips anonymously to cpdtip.com.
You are asked to reference report # JF-110656.