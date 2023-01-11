The Chicago Police Department is looking for this suspect who fatally shot a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

CHICAGO — Nearly one year since a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed, Chicago police detectives released video of the person accused of killing him.

The boy was on the street around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022, in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when he was shot once in the abdomen and died, police previously said.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department released a new video of the person they believe killed the boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261 or report tips anonymously to cpdtip.com.

You are asked to reference report # JF-110656.