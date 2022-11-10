CHICAGO — The holiday season is right around the corner and Chicago police said they are working to ensure business owners and shoppers are safe.

Compared to this time last year, burglaries are up nearly 20 percent across Chicago. But on Thursday, CPD laid out their plans to try to deter crime this holiday season.

“Across the city, our districts will be increasing foot patrols while our business liaisons regularly check the business corridors,” Dir. of Community Policing Glen Brooks.

On Thursday, officers went door-to-door in the Chinatown neighborhood handing out signs.

For business owner and Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President, Jimmy Lee — he believes added patrols will help.

“Patrolling around the Chinatown area, refreshing the light all night long, so I hope that will reduce the crime in the area and give more confidence to visitors and our local residents,” Lee said.

CPD hopes the strategic police presence will ease the minds of shoppers and shop owners.

“I’d say it’s very effective. There’s always going to be a criminal element, but combined with high visibility patrols and letting these businesses know they have such a good relationship with the businesses that sometimes people are a little hesitant to call, maybe it’s something minor, if you don’t call, we don’t know,” 9th Dist. Cmdr. Don Jerome said.

Police also reminded business owners to make sure all doors and windows are locked at night.