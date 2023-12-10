CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a warning after three parked cars were stolen this month in Gage Park.

According to an alert from Chicago police, the cars were parked and were discovered missing the same or next day.

The cars were stolen at the following times and locations, police said.

Around 5 a.m. on Dec. 2 in the 5200 block of South Francisco Avenue

Between 4 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 4-5 in the 5200 block of South Sacramento Avenue

Around 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the 5100 block of South Rockwell Street

Police didn’t release any information about the possible suspect.

People are reminded to secure vehicle doors and windows, don’t leave your keys in your car or your car unattended, and be aware of any suspicious people.

Additional resources, including anti-theft steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners and special, traceable markings etching into catalytic converters are available to police districts.

Chicago police also said residents can be reimbursed for GPS tracking devices registered with the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.